Car drives through protesters

The video above was sent to News 10 by a protester who was at the State Capitol Sunday.

Demonstrators at the Michigan State Capitol protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (WILX)

Amber Clark's video shows a woman driving a car through a crowd of protesters.

Clark told News 10 the woman was mocking protesters and shouting racial slurs.

She said the woman was there to hurt someone.

"So she actually had several opportunities from the point I notice processional to actually turn off from the protestors. So I 100 percent believe she made the choice to attack and harm people," said Clark.

Clark said she was disappointed to see a lot of news coverage went to the driver when there were hundreds of peaceful protesters.

She said only a small portion of demonstrators became violent.

In regards to the woman driving, she was taken into police custody and her car was destroyed by protesters.

