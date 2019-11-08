Car dealership in need of local families to adopt for the holidays

Are you in need of a little holiday help?

Lexus of Lansing and Spartan Toyota are looking for families to adopt and give the "Best Christmas" possible to.

They are choosing six families who have fallen on hard times.

And, the families can remain anonymous.

Here's the catch - they would like families to be nominated by the community.

You can nominate a family by clicking here.

You'll need to give your information, also the family that you are nominating's name, the first name of all of the family members, age, gender and size of each family member, their address and their "story."

Spartan Toyota says they would like the nominations by December 8.

