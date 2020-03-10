Car crashes into polling location in west Michigan

A polling location in Berrien County has reopened for voting after a car crashed into the Coloma Township hall.

The crash happened just after noon on Tuesday. Coloma Township police say it appears to be an accident and nobody was hurt. Around 25 people were inside at the time.

Poll workers were able to secure the area and get it reopened for voting. The driver said she needed to talk to her insurance company and would return to vote.

