A car drove into the Quality Dairy located on 4500 West Saginaw Highway Monday afternoon.

A Quality Dairy maintenance man told News 10 the man was parked in his car and thought he was in reverse.

The maintenance man said he was actually in drive and went through the building.

The maintenance man said no one was hurt.

News 10 has a call out to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.