Car crashes into Pilgrim House

A car landed on the front porch of a furniture store in Okemos on Sunday night.

One of the owners, Monica Edington, of the Pilgrim House says the driver of a 2016 Maserati was heading out of the Meijer parking lot located next door and ran into the shrubs in front of the furniture store.

From there, the driver backed up,drove through the parking lot and onto the store porch where outdoor furniture stopped the car from going through the window.

Edington says the whole situation could've been much worse.

"(I am) thankful that we were closed and that there weren't any employees here or any employees' cars, and thankful that it didn't do really any structural damage."

She added that a window has to be replaced.

"Had they hit the pole half an inch more to the left or the right they could've toppled our whole porch right on top of them."

NEWS 10 has reached out to the Meridian Township police to find out if the driver was hurt and what caused the crash, but at this time we have not heard back.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

