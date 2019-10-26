Car catches fire after collision

A car crash in Delta Township just before 6 pm started a fire in one car and trapped a passenger.

The car going southbound was struck by a northbound car making a turn onto Waverly.

The injured passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries,

Fortunately, one of the drivers had an extinguisher and was able to put out the fire.

The northbound driver was ticketed for failure to yield,

Both Delta Townsip Fire and the Eaton County Sheriff's Department responded to the accident.

