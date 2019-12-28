Truck bomb in Somalia’s capital kills at least 30 people

A Somalia government spokesman says the death toll in a truck bombing at a busy security checkpoint in Mogadishu is at least 30 and it likely will rise again.

The mayor says more than 90 people were wounded, including children.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.