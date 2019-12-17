Car accident shuts down part of highway

NEWS 10 is on the scene of a car accident that shut down part of the highway.

Authorities say that a car flipped over on its side on westbound 96 near exit 117 on Tuesday afternoon.

The car is still there and officials are on the scene.

All lanes are closed on I-96 west near the exit between Williamston and Okemos.

There are two cars in the ditch on eastbound 96 as well, but eastbound is open.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.