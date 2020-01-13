Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle of the Year announced

The car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year have been announced.

The Detroit International Auto Show has been moved to the summer, but the awards were still announced Monday.

The winners are:

- Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray for Car of the Year

- Kia's Telluride for Utility Vehicle of the Year

- Jeep Gladiator for Truck of the Year

The vehicles are chosen after hours of test drives, research and evaluation by independent judges according to the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year website.

They base their votes on leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.

“These awards would not be possible without the hard work, professionalism and insight of all of our jurors along with the cooperation throughout the year from all of the automotive companies,” NACTOY President Lauren Fix said. “Now in our 26th year, we are proud that both automakers and consumers recognize the value our awards provide to new car buyers.”

The winners were chosen from the following nine finalists:

Car of the Year:

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Supra

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Telluride

Lincoln Aviator

Truck of the Year:

Ford Ranger

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

The awards were announced at the TCF Center in Detroit (formerly Cobo Center).

The NAIAS will be held at the TCF Center on June 13 - 20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.