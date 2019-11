In the spirit of rivalry week, the Meridian Township Fire Department takes on the East Lansing Fire Department in the annual DeWalt Great Divide Car Cutting contest.

Firefighters competed to see who can saw a car in half in the shortest amount of time.

For the second year in a row, the East Lansing Fire Department comes out on top.

Each year the winning team takes home a DeWalt tool.

