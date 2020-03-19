Capital Area Transit Authority says the pandemic isn't going to affect business

Capital Area Transit Authority is trying to make sure it will have enough drivers to keep the buses running in case the state or federal government order a mass quarantine.

"What CATA and the union are trying to do is get people to volunteer the service while we're off, if it happens." Katie Kelly, President, Business Agent of Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039 said.

The head of the drivers union tells me members are being asked to volunteer to come into work to make sure public transportation is still available even if the government has to take extreme measures during the pandemic, but not all drivers are on-board.

"I signed no, mainly from the stand point that I'm a father. I have two young 6-month daughters at home and a wife and it's been very disconcerting not knowing rather or not day from day if I'm coming into contact with passengers, just from riding the bus breathing the same air, being in close propensities, rather I'm bringing something home and possibly putting them in danger," Jim Search, CATA bus driver of 21-years said.

Katie Kelly says employees do have a right to not come into work if they feel like they are being compromised, but assures passengers CATA will continue to run.

"We know that we have a stable of people that we know we can draw from when we need them, if we need them," Kelly said.

CATA is changing policies to help keep the drivers safe like requiring most passengers to get on and off the bus at the rear entrance. and to sit at least two rows back from the driver.

"We're doing everything we can. I'm really comfortable with the plans that we have been included in and that we've made. I know that a huge shipment of disinfected wipes and cleaner have come in today and I'm confident that people's needs are being met," Kelly said.

Capital Area Transit authority are saying they're doing everything they can to keep their employees safe. they say they're anticipating more changes.

CATA is asking people not to take the bus unless it's for work or a medical appointment until the restaurant and bar restrictions are lifted.