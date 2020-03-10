Capital Area Humane Society offers St. Patrick's Day adoption deal

The Capital Area Humane Society is making a push to find homes for its animals. The Lansing shelter will be offering $17 adoption fees as part of its "Change a Shelter Pet's Luck" promotion. The special will run on March 14, 16, and 17 in association with St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The deal will apply to the fees for adult dogs, cats, kittens, and rabbits. Puppy adoptions will not have reduced fees. The shelter says standard adoption procedures will be in effect for all adoptions during the event.

The shelter said in a statement that the fee reduction is meant to "promote pet adoptions, and raise awareness of the mission of the Capital Area Humane Society."