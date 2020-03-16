Capital Area Housing Partnership suspends evictions; offers resources amid coronavirus

The Capital Area Housing Partnership (CAHP) said all rent-related evictions and late fees will be temporarily suspended for all of its over 400 rental units in Mid-Michigan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CAHP said residents of CAHP properties were notified late last week of the changes and were also notified that additional sanitary measures will be put in place for all common areas.

“In any major crisis, housing can become one of the most immediate issues that affect people. We are taking immediate steps to ensure members of the CAHP family, and neighbors alike are able to focus on their health and safety,” said Rawley Van Fossen, executive director of CAHP.

CAHP said it is encouraging tenants, landlords, homeowners and mortgage companies city-wide to begin having conversations with each other regarding upcoming household bills like mortgage payments, rent, utilities, taxes and insurance. The agency said landlords and mortgage holders are urged to implement change to stop eviction notices and late fees on missed payments for those impacted by the coronavirus.

“Housing is good health care. One of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to self-quarantine inside away from others. Access to safe and affordable housing plays a significant role in ensuring the safety of our community,” said Van Fossen.

CAHP said it will be closed to the public until April 6, 2020, but will be open remotely and available to answer phone calls at 517-332-4663 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

