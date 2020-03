The Capital Area District Libraries announced Sunday that all 13 branches will close immediately. The group had previously announced that it would start a door pickup service on Monday, March 16. However, due to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic, the libraries changed plans.

The libraries plan to reopen on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Those with items checked out will have until April 6 to return them.

