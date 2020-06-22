Capital Area District Libraries to reopen

The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) is reopening its 13 local branches starting Monday.

CADL branches have been closed since March 15, 2020, due to COVID-19.

The CADL says it is now moving gradually through three levels,

starting with contactless item pickup and ultimately ending with fully restored in-branch services.

Level 1 begins on Monday, June 22, 2020, with contactless item pickup.

Library members who place items on hold can pick them up curbside or at the door, depending on their branch.

No items will be allowed to be picked up until they have been quarantined for 72 hours, so this service is an easy

and safe way for members to get items, information and even tax forms.

CADL says the system will work in the following manner:

1. Visit a cadl.org/catalog to place an item or items on hold, indicating the branch location for pickup.

You may also call your branch to request items.

You are requested to have your CADL card information available.

CADL adds that you may place holds on hot spots and passes, but no other Library of Things items will be available for checkout at this time.

If you currently have a Library of Things item on the holdshelf, your name will still be at the top of the list when those items can be checked out again.

2. When your items are in or if you already had some on the holdshelf from before CADL buildings were closed, you will receive a notice via text or phone call that it’s time set up an appointment for pick up.

Appointment times will be available on these days:

• All branches except Downtown Lansing & South Lansing: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Downtown Lansing & South Lansing: Monday through Friday from

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Saturday from 12-5 p.m.

You are asked to call your branch to make the appointment and also make sure you have your card information available.

You will receive specific instructions during this call for how and when to pick up your items.

If you have been holding onto Library of Things items, you are asked to bring them with you to return them.

3. When you arrive at your appointed time, you will need to call CADL again to let them know you are on site.

• For branches with curbside pickup: Staff will bring items out and place them in your trunk.

The phone numbers for the various locations are as follows:

* CADL Aurelius, 1939 Aurelius Road (517) 628-3743

* CADL Dansville, 1379 E. Mason Street (517) 623-6511

* CADL Foster, 200 N. Foster Avenue (517) 485-5185

* CADL Holt-Delhi, 2078 Aurelius Road (517) 623-6511

* CADL Mason, 145 W. Ash Street (517) 676-9088

* CADL Okemos, 4321 Okemos Road (517) 347-2021

• For branches with door pickup, the staff will place your bagged items on a table.

The bag will have a hold slip with your code printed on it.

CADL is asking for members to remain six feet away from any staff or other member or members when picking up an item.

The phone numbers at the various branches for this service are as follows:

* CADL Aurelius, 1939 Aurelius Road (517) 628-3743

* CADL Dansville, 1379 E. Mason Street (517) 623-6511

* CADL Downtown Lansing, 401 S. Capitol Avenue (517) 367-6363

* CADL Haslett, 1590 Franklin Street (517) 339-2324

* CADL Holt-Delhi, 2078 Aurelius Road (517) 623-6511

* CADL Leslie, 201 Pennsylvania Street (517) 589-9400

* CADL South Lansing, 3500 S. Cedar Street (517) 272-9840

* CADL Stockbridge, 200 Wood Street (517)851-7810

* CADL Webberville, 115 S. Main Street (517) 521-3643

* CADL Williamston, 3845 Vanneter Road (517) 655-1191

