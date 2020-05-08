Capital Area District Libraries extends return dates due to stay-home order

Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) is extending return dates on items checked out to June 15, 2020.

The adjustment comes after the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

The library is keeping all branches closed for the duration of the order, which has been extended through May 28.

Any items on hold will now need to be picked up by June 22.

At this time, no one is allowed inside the library buildings until at least May 29. That, however, is subject to change.

