Capital Area College Access Network encourages students to complete FAFSA

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking about an important deadline for high school seniors and their families.

Right now, seniors are busy applying for colleges and there is another important form they will have to complete sooner, rather than later.

It's the FAFSA-the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It determines how much a student can get in student aid on a federal, state and school level.

"FAFSA really is the door to financial stability and security that students need in order to obtain a post-secondary education," said Michele Strasz, the Executive Director of the Capital Area College Access Network.

She says, that's exactly why CAPCAN hosts FAFSA workshops across mid-Michigan. This year's theme is FAFSA Flocked and it's designed to make the FAFSA process easier and more accessible.

"We want families to understand that FAFSA's important but also realize that it's a fun, exciting time for their family," said Strasz.

"I do encourage them to apply for FAFSA or things like that, a lot of them are open but sometimes they want a little extra push," explained Ann Roboski.

Roboski is a College and Career Adviser at Dansville High School.

"Just being here for them and knowing that I'm helping them in some way, whether that's pointing them to the right person or resources or things like that," said Roboski. "Being a mentor or a helping hand really makes my day."

The FAFSA deadline is March 1st. Strasz says it is a good idea to get it done before the holidays.

"A lot of times families don't realize that a lot of the financial aid they apply for is first come first serve," explained Strasz. "So it's important to get that FAFSA done as soon as possible."

The FAFSA deadline is March 1st.

There are resources available through CAPCAN and the state, including guides on how to fill out the FAFSA for students and families. Those can be found below:

www.capcan.org - General local College Access information including college advising, scholarships, and local events.

www.fafsa.ed.gov - Free Application for Federal Student Aid: Financial Aid application and information

www.michigan.gov/studentaid - Michigan financial aid records, scholarships, and college information

www.collegeboard.org - Manage college lists, SAT, and AP information.

www.knowhow2go.org - KnowHow2GO is a campaign designed to encourage students and veterans to prepare for college. Explore the site to learn more about the steps you need to take to be college-ready.