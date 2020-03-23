Capital Area Michigan Works! closing to the public

Capital Area Michigan Works! job centers will close to the public on Wednesday, March 25, due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the area. The company said in a statement Monday that essential services will be provided online.

CAMW! limited their services Monday to those who made appointments ahead of time. Interviews were re-scheduled to be conducted online or over the phone.

Capital Area Michigan Works! says it will release more details on the types of services it will continue to offer. However, no timetable has been established for these updates.

