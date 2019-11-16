Candlelight vigil to be held on anniversary of hunter's death

Friends and family of a man shot and killed while hunting will gather for a candlelight vigil in Bath Township.

The vigil will be held at Wiswasser Park at 6499 Park Lake Road on the one-year anniversary of Chong Moua Yang's death.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, Yang, 68, was hunting in the Rose Lake State Game area when he was killed.

The police have not found Yang's firearm or others items that he would've been carrying prior to his death.

There's a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The event will highlight Hunter Safety Awareness and will raise money for the reward. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and hot tea.

The vigil starts at 5 PM-7 PM.

If you have any information related to this homicide, contact Bath Township Police at 517-641-6271.