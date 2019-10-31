Candlelight vigil planned for family affected by fatal fire

Friends and loved ones of a family, which lost three members to a fatal house fire early Wednesday morning, plan to hold a candlelight vigil in their honor.

The vigil starts 7 p.m. Friday at 2007 New York Ave, the home that caught fire at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s north side.

The three boys, Manolo Zavala, 3; Ramiro Zavala, 5; and Juan Zavala, 8, died from injuries sustained in the blaze. Four other family members were hospitalized.

A 31-year-old man was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in serious condition. His condition was upgraded Thursday to stable. He is the father of a 5-year-old girl who remains in critical condition at the hospital.

A 26-year-old woman, Alyssa Wallace, was taken to Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital after the fire, along with an 18-month-old baby.

Wallace was released Thursday and the 18-month old was released Wednesday afternoon. Wallace is the mother of the three boys who died from the fire and the 18-month-old who was released.

All are welcome at the vigil and are encouraged to bring candles, said Samantha Fase, a family friend.

There appears to be several fundraising efforts underway to help the family affected by the fire. A Facebook fundraiser, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, had already raised nearly $34,000. For more information, click here.

Lansing fire officials have not determined what caused the fire. Officials said preliminary investigations indicate the fire was accidental and may have started as an electrical fire.

