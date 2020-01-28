Candlelight vigil held at MSU for Kobe Bryant

Dozens of people gathered on Michigan State University's campus Tuesday night to honor the life of Kobe Bryant.

The candlelight vigil was held at "the rock."

The rock was painted Los Angeles Lakers yellow and purple, with the jersey numbers 8 and 24 in remembrance of Byrant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

They along with seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. During the vigil, there was a 24-second moment of silence. Some who attended also offered their condolences.

"You talk about the Mamba mentality, that was a lifestyle that applies to not just basketball, but everything in life so we felt like there was definitely a need to have something to celebrate his life," Curtis Hemingway said.

The National Transportation Safety Board held a second press conference on Tuesday.

Authorities say the veteran pilot tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials have identified the bodies of Kobe Bryant and three other people who were killed in the crash. The coroner’s office says fingerprints were used to confirm the identities of Bryant and three others.

Six other victims - including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter - haven’t been officially confirmed but friends, family and acquaintances have ID’d them.

Federal investigators will pore over the wreckage in an effort to determine why the helicopter plunged about 1,000 feet in about a minute on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

