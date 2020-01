People are still reeling from the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Tributes to the icon and inspirational man continue to pour in from around the country.

A local candlelight vigil is also being held for him.

MSU students want to honor him in their own way by holding a candlelight vigil for the man that inspired many, along with his daughter and seven others that died in the helicopter crash.

The vigil is at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the MSU Rock.