Cancer deaths in the U.S. continue to decline...

That's according to the latest annual report to the nation on the status of cancer.

It shows death rates from all types of the disease combined dropped one-and-a-half-percent each year from 2001 to 2017.

The decreases were seen in adults, children, and across all racial and ethnic groups.

Rates of new cancers leveled off among men and increased slightly for women.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC, NCI, ACS & NAACCR and published in 'Cancer'

