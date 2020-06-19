Canceled firework shows boosting consumer firework sales

Are you dreading the non-stop fireworks as we get close to the Fourth of July?

It's probably going to be even worse this year.

Firework store owners say consumer firework sales are literally booming summer.

The general manager at American Eagle Superstore tells News 10 she is seeing hundreds of people come in each day to get their hands on fireworks.

"We have been so so busy," said Tiffanie Platz

People are filling fireworks stores across Michigan to stock up for the Fourth of July.

And Platz believes the pandemic is playing a huge role in increased sales.

"People are home because of the quarantine and people are bored so I think that has to do with it a lot," said Platz.

Platz says she is seeing the average customer spend around $500 when they come in and get fireworks

"We have sales up to $1000 easy."

With many firework shows canceled this year to prevent large gatherings, the American Eagle's biggest sellers are flying off the shelf.

"The pure intensity is popular because those go real high, but so do the variety package...especially the "make your neighbors jealous" package that has all sorts of fireworks from big to small," said Platz.

Business owners aren't the only one that is noticing an increase in fireworks this summer, Meridian Township Fire Department has their eyes in the sky.

"We are expecting an uptick in firework related incidents because COVID has cancelled so many shows in the area," said Tavis Millerov, the fire inspector of Meridian Township Fire Department.

With this expected increase in backyard fireworks this year, Millerov wants the public to remember that's where they should stay, unless you could see a fine.

"You can only shoot consumer fireworks from your own property, so some people think we will just go to the school and launch at the big empty field...nope not allowed," said Millerov. "Most firework related fines are about $1000 across the board."

In observance of Independence Day, you are able to legally light fireworks in most Mid-Michigan cities starting June 29th.