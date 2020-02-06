Canadian company seeks new site to bury nuclear waste

A Canadian power company is reconsidering its options after dropping plans to bury radioactive waste near Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation is giving up on a site at the Bruce Power generating station for disposal of low- and intermediate-level waste such as discarded parts and floor sweepings.

The company wanted to move the material from temporary surface containers to rock chambers deep underground. But it abandoned the idea after members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted overwhelmingly last week to oppose the project.

Still underway is a search for a separate site for highly radioactive spent fuel from Canadian nuclear plants. A location roughly 18 miles (30 kilometers) from Lake Huron is under consideration.

