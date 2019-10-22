Canada's Trudeau wins second term, loses the majority

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians rejected division and negativity and elected a progressive agenda.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government (Source: CNN)

Trudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, losing the majority but delivering unexpectedly strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals that tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

Trudeau broke protocol by speaking just as Conservative rival Andrew Scheer started giving his speech.

Trudeau's Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in Parliament, but short of a majority, meaning it will have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

Scheer says his party is Canada's government in waiting despite losing the election to Trudeau's Liberals.

Scheer says when Trudeau first won in 2015 he looked unstoppable, but he says Conservatives have now put Trudeau on notice.

Trudeau says for those who didn't vote for him he will work for them.

