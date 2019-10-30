Can you guess the weight of this pumpkin

A surprise gift has turned into a fun fall contest.

Tamara Bauer said she was shocked Sunday to find a giant addition to the landscape at her dental office.

The giant pumpkin pictured above was gifted by a patient.

Bauer said guests have been trying to guess the weight so she turned it into a contest.

The lucky winner, who guesses the weight correctly, will get a gift card.

We asked her how much the hefty gourd weighs, but she's not ready to give up the answer.

"I've look in our little jar to see what people are guessing and it's all over the board. I will say it's under 1,500 pounds and that's about it, and it's more than 50," Bauer said.

She said she's glad everyone is enjoying the pumpkin and invites everyone out to take pictures with it.

Do you have a guess as to how big the pumpkin is?

