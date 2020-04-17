Camp Kesem MSU works to provide a virtual summer camp

Camp Kesem at Michigan State University allows for children whose family has been impacted by cancer, to get out of the house and make friends with those who are going through similar situations.

But now that this year's in-person summer sessions have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Camp Kesem is working to figure out how to provide campers that same escape and support online.

"Camp Kesem is such a nice place, everyone there is going through the same thing," said camper Maggie Bazner.

"It's more than a summer camp," said former camper and now counselor, Stephen Hawn, " It's a place where you can be yourself and not have a weight on your shoulders."

Both Maggie and Stephen have lost a parent to cancer and spend all year looking forward to Camp Kesem.

"It's a place where, if I want I can talk about it, but it's also a place that I where I can have fun and just be goofy," said Maggie.

"At the camp, you are not the kid whose mom is sick anymore, at camp you are just a kid among other kids which is what we are all looking for," added Stephen.

Both campers and staff are disappointed in the cancellation of this year's Camp Kesem, but understand the reasoning.

"A lot of our families are immuno compromised because parents have had cancer, obviously we don't want to put any of the health of our caretakers at risk," explained Emily Bono, the camp's outreach coordinator.

That's why Camp Kesem is turning to virtual camp for their summer sessions.

"It's in the early stages because it's something that we have never done before, but Camp Kesem national is working to give us guidelines and resources on how to go about that," said Jack Spehn, the Camp Kesem MSU co-director.

In the meantime, Camp Kesem is sending families resources and even camp traditions in the mail.

"We are sending resources, activity packs, friendship string and just making parents aware of what's out there and just staying up to date with them," said Kelly Hansen, the camp's co-director.

"We have little gray pieces of sting that counselors carry in there bags during camp that they give to kiddos that feel homesick and they can tie to their shoe to feel like they belong, so we are going to send those out to campers to make them feel the camp magic,"said Bono.

Because their July and August sessions will be virtual, Camp Kesem says there will be no cap on the amount of campers that can join.

"That's sort of one of the blessings in disguise that it's even possible for us to engage in even more campers on this platform," said Spehn.

Although camp may look different for long time Camp Kesem campers, staff tell me, one thing will stay the same.

"We are always under the same moon and stars and we will get through this."

Camp Kesem will continue to work out the exact details of the virtual camp, trying to make it inclusive with internet access.

