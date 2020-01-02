Police arrest man suspected of chasing, kicking, dragging woman back to his car

A home surveillance camera captured a violent incident outside a Las Vegas home early Wednesday morning.

A woman ran from a vehicle and up to a house. She banged on the door of the house, screaming for help.

A man then got out of the car, ran up behind the victim and started to hitting and kicking her before dragging her back into the vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. They arrested him Thursday morning on kidnapping and domestic battery charges.

His first court appearance is set for Friday.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim but did confirm she’s been found.

