Calls encouraged to report people, businesses not complying with state's executive orders

Guidance is being provided on how people can file complaints about people and businesses not complying with executive orders signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Phone calls flooding the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about violations of new rules implemented to help stop the spread of coronavirus prompted the guidance, according to a news release Wednesday.

“These are unprecedented times and my office is working with Gov. Whitmer’s office, local law enforcement agencies and other parties to ensure these executive orders are being followed,” Nessel said in a news release. “The orders are in place to protect the public health and welfare of Michigan’s residents, and consequences will result to those found to be in willful violation. By working together through this public health emergency and staying home, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.”

The Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer Protection intake team is continuing to receive consumer reports of price-gouging and scams. Those can be made online or by calling the office’s tip line at 877-765-8388.

For other violations of the Governor’s executive orders, contact the law enforcement agency where you reside.

Anyone seeking interpretation of an executive order should first review those orders and the Frequently Asked Questions listed on the State of Michigan's website devoted to COVID-19. Weblinks to those pages and additional information can also be found through the Attorney General’s website.

If an answer is not found, requests for an interpretation of an executive order can be emailed. Responses to those inquiries will likely be a delayed as the Attorney General’s office discusses them with the Governor’s office for a final determination.

“This situation is fluid and rapidly changing, and we appreciate your patience,” Nessel said in a news release. “We’re all in this together and we are counting on every resident to do everything they can to stay safe, stay healthy and stay home.”

