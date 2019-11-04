Calling all canines to be therapy dogs

Got a friendly dog that you think could do more than just cheer people up?

Sparrow Hospital is looking for therapy dogs to interact with their patients.

They are holding an event on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center on Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The event is part of an innovative pet therapy program in which compassionate canines visit patients at the hospital and provide the intrinsic benefits that come from interacting with an animal, according to a press release on the event.

Dog owners will be able to talk to the trainer and others in charge of the therapy dog program on Tuesday learning about the need for the pooches and what's involved in joining the initiative.

You can take part on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

