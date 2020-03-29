Call to the wild: Great outdoors an escape in tough times

Whether it's hiking, fishing or back-country skiing, the great outdoors provides a breath of fresh air in these turbulent times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's a way to escape for even a little bit. Just make sure to check before retreating to a wilderness spot as more and more parks are closing. Jim Klug is a fly fisherman in Montana who says that being on a river always brings inner peace and calmness. The co-owner of a fishing travel business added that people forget how amazing the wilderness is right in their own backyard.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.