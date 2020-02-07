California man caught with Michigan teen

A 17-year-old girl is safe after an online meet up with a man.

The 19-year-old man came to Michigan by train and bus from California.

The girl didn't have a cellphone but used friends' devices for months to communicate with him through Facebook.

The girl ran away from home and her parents alerted the police. The pair met at a Baymont Inn in Mount Morris.

Police believe the pair stayed there for at least a day and a half.

After the teens took an Uber to Allen Park, police were able to catch up with them.

The girl was able to safely get away from the man, however, police found a duffle bag with ropes, hair dye, stolen guns and a journal located inside.

"Just going by what the journal says, it was instructions to murder his grandmother. But why would you have those items here in Mount Morris Township, Michigan? Why would you have them here," Police Chief Terence Green said.

Police are urging parents and friends to monitor loved ones' social media and their whereabouts.

No one was injured in this incident.

