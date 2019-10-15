Calif. man drives to police station with body, admits to 4 murders

A California man is in custody after he turned himself in to police, telling them he had killed four people at his home, more than 200 miles away.

The body of one of the possible victims was found in the suspect's car after he told officers with the Mount Shasta Police he had killed people at his home. (Source: Jeff Anderson/KCRA/Hearst/CNN)

The suspect, who has not been identified, walked into the Mount Shasta Police Department Monday afternoon and told authorities he had killed people at his home.

The body of one of the possible victims, a male, was found in his car.

Three additional bodies were found at the man’s apartment in Roseville, Calif., which is more than 200 miles away from the Mount Shasta police station.

Police say the man, who was taken into custody, is the sole suspect in the killings. It’s believed the victims and suspect knew each other.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

"This is an ongoing investigation," said Capt. Josh Simon with Roseville Police. "There's a lot of information that we don't know. There's two crime scenes. One of them is over 200 miles away."

Police say they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

