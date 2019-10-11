Sheriff's office investigating human trafficking

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Albion Department of Public Safety are investigating two businesses for accusations of human trafficking.

Detectives searched the Highway Spa at 18901 Partello Road and Avenue Spa at 567 E. Michigan.

Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants at the time.

According to the Sheriff's Office it is still an open and active investigation.

