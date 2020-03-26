Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigating convenience store burglary

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering complaint in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says that at around 3:47 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to a convenience store on Upton Avenue on a report of a breaking and entering. A witness told the sheriff's office that two males broke a window to the business and forced their way in. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a newer model silver Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.