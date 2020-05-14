Calhoun County Sheriff's Department find missing/runaway teen

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said a 16-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported as a missing/runaway person on May 12.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Arcadia Boulevard in Pennfield Township around 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to investigate a missing/runaway complaint.

The sheriff's department said the subject had been missing since noon Tuesday and had left a note indicating that she was sorry she was leaving but could not take it there anymore.

The department said deputies began searching for her by phone through various electronic means via Instagram and Snapchat, including the Vicksburg and Galesburg areas.

Deputies said the girl was found safe Wednesday, May 13 around 9 p.m. and was returned to a parent.

Deputies said no foul play took place.

