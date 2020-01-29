Cadillac hands free lane change assist coming soon

Cadillac is upgrading its Super Cruise driver assistance feature.

Among the enhancements will be automated lane change functionality.

It will allow the hands-free system to change lanes on compatible highways when requested by the driver.

The driver attention system, which monitors the driver's eyes, will continue to require the driver to focus on the surroundings during the lane change.

The new features will be available on the 2021 cadillac CT-5 and CT-4, followed by the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

It will put the system on par with Tesla's autopilot.

