CWD confirmed at Newaygo County deer farm

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in three white-tailed deer from a Newaygo County deer farm, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The MDARD said all three deer were 4 and a half years old.

The MDARD said the samples were submitted as part of the state's CWD surveillance program for farmed deer.

“Chronic wasting disease is a serious disease affecting both farmed and free-ranging deer,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “MDARD and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources work together, in partnership with the state’s deer farmers, to ensure the protection of all of Michigan’s deer.”

Since 2008, CWD has been detected in four additional privately-owned cervid facilities from Kent, Mecosta and Montcalm Counties, according to the MDARD.

MDARD said the farm in Newaygo County is the fifth Michigan farm where CWD has been detected.

The MDARD said CWD is a fatal neurological disease that impacts white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. The disease can be transmitted directly from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment.

The MDARD said animals that are infected may display abnormal behavior, progressive weight loss and physical debilitation.

