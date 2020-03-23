CVS to hire 50k employees

CVS Health is bolstering its efforts in meeting the growing need for health care in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is going to hire 50,000 people.

New hires will fill full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country including store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals.

CVS is also giving bonuses and adding benefits to current employees.

Bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 will be awarded to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.