CVS opens COVID-19 testing site in Lansing

CVS Health is opening a COVID-19 testing site in the City of Lansing.

CVS Health said the testing site will be one of 16 opening across the state.

"These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May," according to a CVS Health news release. "Test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity."

“This is great news for our families, our businesses, and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Governor Whitmer said. “Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus, and CVS is helping us do just that. We will get through this together.”

The drive-thru testing site will open Friday, May 29 and is located at 240 M.A.C. East.

You can find a list of all the CVS Health testing sites across the state attached to this article.

