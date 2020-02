The state-wide concealed pistol license system will be down until Monday.

News 10 spoke with Michigan State Police public information officer Friday, who confirmed the news.

The CPL approval system has been down since Tuesday due to issues with drivers license photos and validation of driver information.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum tweeted about the news on Friday, saying online CPL renewal systems are also down.

