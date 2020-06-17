COVID-19 testing site hours expanded

A local health care provider’s coronavirus testing has brought so many people that its hours have been expanded.

The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site, 3131 E. Michigan Ave. at the former Sears Automotive Center, tested 500 people Monday, Sparrow announced in a news release.

That’s a new record for the site.

“Overall, more than 11,000 unique patients have been tested at the site since it opened a month ago,” the release said. “That includes more than 7,000 for the nasal swab test that checks for COVID-19 and more than 3,300 for the blood test that checks if a patient has developed the antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.”

There have been 23,000 tests done at the site, including blood draws for other issues.

The site is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. every day for all services.

For more information on this and other Sparrow Laboratories programs, go to www.sparrow.org/labs.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

