COVID-19 testing event planned in Ionia

COVID-19 testing will be available for one day at an event organized by Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department.

The testing, done with nasal swabs, will be done from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held at the health department, 175 E. Adams St., Ionia.

No physician’s order is needed and patients won’t be billed for the test.

According to data posted at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, there were 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ionia County, with four deaths, as of Thursday. There were also 19 probable, but not confirmed, cases.

For more information, go to www.ioniacounty.org/health/health-department/a> or call the health department at 616-527-5341.

