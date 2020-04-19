COVID-19 cases in Michigan top 31,000

The state of COVID-19 grows steadily in the state of Michigan as Michigan reported over 600 confirmed cases and 83 deaths since Saturday, April 18.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 31,424 and deaths climbed to 2,391 as of April 19.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Ingham County reported four new cases and no deaths, having 308 cases and six deaths.

Jackson County reported 16 new cases and one death, having 248 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reported no new cases or deaths, now reporting 88 cases and five deaths.

Clinton County reported no new cases or deaths, having 103 cases and six deaths.

Shiawassee County reported three new cases and no deaths, having 94 cases and two deaths.

Michigan Department of Corrections reported six new cases and no deaths, having 556 cases and 17 deaths.

Michigan's death toll now stands at 2,391.

Michigan has the fifth highest total of COVID-19 cases.

