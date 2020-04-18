COVID-19 cases in Michigan near 31,000

The amount of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan continues to grow, as the state of Michigan reported over 700 new confirmed cases and 81 new deaths on Saturday, April 18.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 30,791 and deaths climbed to 2,308 as of April 18.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Ingham County saw an increase of 6 news cases, having 304 cases and six deaths.

Jackson County saw an increase of 5 cases and no deaths, having 232 cases and nine deaths.

Eaton County now reporting one new cases and no deaths, having 88 cases and five deaths.

Clinton County did not see an increase, having 103 cases and six deaths.

Shiawassee County increased by five cases and no deaths, having 91 cases and two deaths.

Michigan Department of Corrections increased by 36 cases and two deaths, now having 550 cases and 17 deaths.

Michigan's death toll now stands at 2,308.

The state website did not update the number of recoveries.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

Michigan has the fourth highest total of COVID-19 cases.

