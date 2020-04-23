Sparrow doctor says COVID-19 antibody tests on the way

There's a new test that can detect whether a person who's had the coronavirus is likely to get it again, and the test is on its way to Mid-Michigan.

A doctor from Sparrow Hospital said the antibody tests should arrive in about two weeks.

The test looks for antibodies in a person's blood. If those antibodies are present, it could mean they are building an immunity to the virus.

Doctor James Richard said the results may not provide a clear answer at first.

"Other coronaviruses may cross-react with some of the testing material that we have and might give you an antibody level that might be to a different virus and not necessarily COVID-19," Dr. Richard said.

Doctor Richard said even if antibodies are present, it could just mean you've had a type of coronavirus in the past. He said based on data taken from other viruses, doctors believe patients who experienced more severe symptoms will test with higher antibody amounts, which may mean a higher chance of them being immune to the virus.

Right now, the closet place you can get an antibody test is Michigan Urgent Care and Occupational Health in Brighton.

