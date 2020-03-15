CDC: Cancel gatherings of 50 people or more for 8 weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should limit any gatherings to 50 people for the next 8 weeks to stop the spread of COVID 19.

The recommendation was posted on the CDC's website Sunday. It says, "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities."

The recommendation says conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies should be cancelled.

The recommendation says events should only be continued if they can follow guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, include proper hand washing, and social distancing. The CDC says, "Organizers could modify events to be virtual."

The CDC says the recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses and is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.