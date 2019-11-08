C.O. sues for racial discrimination

A corrections officer at a state prison in Jackson County claims he was demoted after he reported a co-worker for calling him the "N-word."

Michael Doss is black and is suing the Department of Corrections in state court.

Doss claims the incident happened during a discussion about him possibly being promoted to Deputy Warden of the Parnall Correctional Facility.

According to the lawsuit, a co-worker said, "I don't want a 'N-word' for a boss."

Doss claims he was demoted from Captain to Lieutenant, passed over for promotions, and shunned by his co-workers since the incident.

This is a developing news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

