CMU announces fall semester will begin Aug. 17

Central Michigan University will begin its fall semester two weeks early, according to an announcement from President Bob Davis.

The university said the fall semester will begin Aug. 17 and will end Nov. 25.

The university said it has made the decision to begin and end the fall semester earlier than scheduled in order to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and influenza.

"By moving up the start and conclusion of our fall semester, we seek to significantly reduce the number of students, faculty and staff returning to and from campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and through December," Davies said in a post on the university's website. "This reduces the likelihood of potential spread of infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19 on our campus and in our community."

The university said it will begin a "phased move-in" for residence halls and on-campus apartments Aug. 13. The university said students will move back in waves in order to allow for maximum social distancing.

To read CMU's full announcement, click here.

